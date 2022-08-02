 Skip to main content
Reason for Josh Hader’s July struggles revealed?

August 2, 2022
by Larry Brown
Josh Hader in uniform

Jun 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader (71) reacts to the final out of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hader was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers to the San Diego Padres on Monday in a huge move. The Brewers may have dealt Hader for a few reasons. One, Hader is set to be a free agent after 2023, so maybe the Brewers wanted to get as much value for him before he signed elsewhere. Two, Hader had been struggling in July, so maybe Milwaukee wanted to trade him before he lost even more value.

San Diego obviously was not too concerned about Hader’s July struggles. There may be a reason for that.

Padres reporter Jeff Sanders said on Tuesday that Hader was tipping his pitches and has since adjusted.

Hader is 1-4 with 29 saves and a 4.24 ERA this season. He was great the first few months of the season. But in July, he allowed 13 runs on 16 hits in 9.1 innings.

San Diego better hope that Hader has resolved whatever issues he was having. They gave up four players to get him and are banking on his success to help them advance in the postseason.

