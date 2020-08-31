Report: Padres most aggressive in pursuit of Mike Clevinger trade

A Mike Clevinger trade appears to be growing increasingly possible as the trade deadline approaches.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the San Diego Padres have been the most aggressive team in pursuit of Clevinger. The Cleveland Indians pitcher is in high demand, and Heyman states that it is increasingly likely that he will be traded.

This has been the hot rumor. Padres are determined to add a starter and have been the most aggressive team so it would make sense but a lot of teams want Clevinger. https://t.co/Q40YUZIbPM — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 30, 2020

Padres have been working on trying to get Clevinger for a week now. San Diego has the young players to get it done, but word is the Padres seem intent on keeping Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth. Clevinger, as said earlier, appears likely to be dealt somewhere now. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 30, 2020

Other teams are interested in Clevinger, including one of Cleveland’s division rivals. He posted a 2.71 ERA in 21 starts last season, striking out 169 in only 126 innings.

The Padres have aimed high for top players prior to the deadline. At 21-15, they’re on their way to their first playoff appearance since 2006. They’ve been one of the best stories in MLB this year, and clearly believe they can make a run.