 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 30, 2020

Report: Padres most aggressive in pursuit of Mike Clevinger trade

August 30, 2020
by Grey Papke

Mike Clevinger

A Mike Clevinger trade appears to be growing increasingly possible as the trade deadline approaches.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the San Diego Padres have been the most aggressive team in pursuit of Clevinger. The Cleveland Indians pitcher is in high demand, and Heyman states that it is increasingly likely that he will be traded.

Other teams are interested in Clevinger, including one of Cleveland’s division rivals. He posted a 2.71 ERA in 21 starts last season, striking out 169 in only 126 innings.

The Padres have aimed high for top players prior to the deadline. At 21-15, they’re on their way to their first playoff appearance since 2006. They’ve been one of the best stories in MLB this year, and clearly believe they can make a run.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus