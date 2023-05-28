Padres score on comical Little League home run against Yankees

The San Diego Padres scored a run on a comical “Little League home run” against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Jose Azocar was batting in the top of the second inning with Ha-Seong Kim on second and two outs in a 1-1 game. Azocar hit a 0-1 pitch from Gerrit Cole into center field to score Kim from second. But that’s where things got embarrassing for the Yankees.

Harrison Bader’s throw from center sailed over catcher Kyle Higashioka’s head. Azocar, who had advanced to second on the throw home, tried going for third after Bader’s overthrow. Higashioka tried to throw out Azocar at third, but his throw went into left field.

What in the world man… pic.twitter.com/TkDEkXLAyX — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) May 28, 2023

That looked like something you would see from some kids in pinto league, not MLB.

Perhaps embarrassed by their defensive errors, the Yankees scored seven runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead. They bombed Yu Darvish for seven runs over 2.2 innings.