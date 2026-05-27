Padres troll Bryce Harper’s brushing habit with a large sign

Bryce Harper ’s toothbrushing routine has also given Philadelphia Phillies opponents material to troll him.

The San Diego Padres started it on Tuesday, when they showed a sign on the video board to troll Harper while he was taking his at-bat in the fifth inning of the game at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

“SQUIRTS TOOTHPASTE INTO HIS MOUTH INSTEAD OF ONTO A TOOTHBRUSH WHEN BRUSHING HIS TEETH,” read the sign on the video board.

The videoboard at Petco Park let everyone know how Bryce Harper brushes his teeth. 🪥😂pic.twitter.com/Yl5HdU5UW8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

Harper also got heavily trolled online after the clip of his brushing habit went viral on Monday.

Being different can have its repercussions, such as getting ridiculed en masse, but Harper has been around in the big leagues long enough to develop a thick skin.

Despite the trolling, Harper went 2-for-2 with 2 walks and 2 runs scored. He hushed Padres fans early when he launched a solo home run in the first inning to put the Phillies on the board first.

When it was all said and done in the game, Harper had a reason to flash his pearly whites as the Phillies got the last laugh with a 4-3 victory.

So far in the 2026 MLB season, the 33-year-old Harper is hitting .272/.367/.533 with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs through 55 games.