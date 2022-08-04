Padres go viral for juvenile joke on Twitter

The San Diego Padres got younger this week with their blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, and their sense of humor has apparently gotten younger as well.

The Padres went viral on Wednesday for a juvenile joke that they posted to Twitter after a win over the Colorado Rockies. San Diego starter Blake Snell was stellar, pitching six innings and recording nine strikeouts. The Padres pointed out this specific combination of numbers and wrote “Nice.”

If you are not familiar with the “69” joke that the Padres were making here … well … maybe Rob Gronkowski can explain it to you.

This is probably coming from a place of excitement for the Padres after they acquired Soto, former All-Star slugger Josh Bell, and top-tier closer Josh Hader at the trade deadline. The team has also won their last five straight games, now holding a comfortable grasp on the second NL Wild Card spot.

Otherwise though, this has been a banner week for childlike humor in Major League Baseball. We saw another such example during a recent Philadelphia Phillies-Pittsburgh Pirates game.