Phillies, Pirates combine for hilarious ‘poop’ graphic

Yes, we admit it. We are suckers for childish humor sometimes. Take what happened on Thursday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies were visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no score to start the game, which led to a funny graphic moment.

Yes, the score graphic spelled out “poop.”

It’s hard not to laugh, but the sophomoric graphic did not last long.

The Phillies scored three runs in the top of the first and won the game 8-7. Kyle “all or nothing” Schwarber hit a 3-run home run in the sixth. The Phillies went up 8-0 in the game and nearly blew it. Credit their bullpen for protecting the 8-run lead unlike the infamous Mets disaster.