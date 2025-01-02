 Skip to main content
Report: Pete Alonso drawing interest from AL team

January 2, 2025
by Grey Papke
Los Angeles AngelsPete Alonso
Pete Alonso swinging a bat

Apr 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent first baseman Pete Alonso is still looking for a new team, but a new option may be presenting itself for him.

The Los Angeles Angels are “looking at” Alonso, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman noted that the Angels would like to add another bat, but that the two sides are not in agreement on the length of any possible deal.

According to Heyman, the Angels would likely move first baseman Nolan Schanuel to the outfield if they were to sign Alonso. Another free agent, outfielder Anthony Santander, may be a better fit for the Angels right now.

The Angels are coming off a 63-99 campaign and want to at least move toward contention again. He hit 34 home runs last season and would certainly be a formidable bat in the middle of the team’s lineup, especially if Mike Trout can stay healthy.

Ultimately, most think Alonso will land back with the New York Mets, though the two sides have some issues to work through before that can happen.

