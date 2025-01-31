Surprise team could launch pursuit of Pete Alonso

As Pete Alonso remains unsigned, the door remains open for other teams to potentially launch a late pursuit of the free agent first baseman. One National League team may be considering precisely that.

The Cincinnati Reds may consider a pursuit of Alonso, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Alonso landing with the Reds is still viewed as a “long shot,” but their hitter-friendly ballpark could be an ideal place for him to rebuild his value on a short-term deal.

Heyman notes that the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants have also checked in on Alonso, but do not appear to be seriously pursuing him right now. The Toronto Blue Jays had reportedly had more serious talks with Alonso recently, but nothing seems to have come of that either.

Alonso’s free agency is one of the major remaining subplots of the MLB offseason. The slugging first baseman has not found the market he hoped for. The Mets do not appear to be completely out on him, and their fans certainly want him back, but the organization has so far been unwilling to offer the big contract Alonso still wants.

Alonso is coming off a season in which he hit .240 with 34 home runs. That home run total was the lowest of his career for a full 162-game season.