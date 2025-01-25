Mets fans send clear message about Pete Alonso

New York Mets fans sent a pretty clear message to owner Steve Cohen and team president David Stearns at Saturday’s fan fest event.

The Mets hosted “Amazin’ Day” on Saturday at Citi Field, an event that allowed fans to attend Q&As with top members of the organization. Those fans made themselves heard at a panel featuring Cohen, Stearns, and manager Carlos Mendoza.

The fans could be heard chanting “we want Pete” as the event was getting underway.

Mets fans chanting “We Want Pete” toward their manager, general manager and owner pic.twitter.com/nUlSB7McEi — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 25, 2025

This is, of course, a reference to first baseman Pete Alonso, who remains a free agent. This group of Mets fans, at the very least, wants to see Alonso brought back for next season and beyond. Cohen heard them loud and clear, as he could be seen gesturing for them to calm down so the Q&A could get started.

The response comes a week after reports emerged suggesting the Mets are increasingly unlikely to bring Alonso back. The first baseman is looking for a long-term deal, but the Mets had only been willing to offer him a shorter pact.

Alonso established himself as a fan favorite in New York, with 226 home runs in six seasons with the team. Those fans want him back, but this alone probably won’t change the front office’s mind when it comes to Alonso’s value.