Pete Crow-Armstrong spoiled his own cycle with boneheaded mistake

Pete Crow-Armstrong went from hitting for the cycle to walking back to the dugout in shame in a matter of seconds.

The Chicago Cubs center fielder needed just a single to complete the cycle against the Colorado Rockies when he came up to the plate to lead off the bottom of the 7th inning Monday at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. Crow-Armstrong squared up a 1-1 fastball over the head of second baseman Edouard Julien to complete the feat.

PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG COMPLETES THE CYCLE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/X3yjpSxEtL — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2026

The crowd was still buzzing after witnessing the 13th cycle in franchise history when Crow-Armstrong immediately got picked off at first base. The Rockies broadcast did not feel any bit of sympathy for the standout center fielder.

"See ya. Enjoy the ovation." 😅



The Rockies broadcast crew had some fun with Pete Crow-Armstrong after he was picked off following his single for the cycle. pic.twitter.com/yhWHDmBsTL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 16, 2026

Kudos to Rockies reliever Brennan Bernardino for taking advantage of Crow-Armstrong’s adrenaline levels likely being at an all-time high. The Cubs star, amped up by the moment, wasn’t waiting around to try to steal second base.

Crow-Armstrong looked visibly frustrated as he reentered the dugout seconds after completing the cycle. The baserunning miscue hurt even more considering the next three Cubs hitters all got on base safely, but none were able to cross home plate as Chicago’s lead stood at 2-1. The Rockies made it hurt with a three-run 8th inning to take a late 4-2 lead.

PCA became the first player in Cubs history and the 4th player in the Divisional era to hit for the reverse cycle. He led the game off with a home run, hit a triple in the 3rd, and doubled in the 5th before his cycle-clinching single. He just didn’t have much time to celebrate the feat.

Luckily for Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs were able to mount a comeback and secure a walk-off walk to win 5-4. The memory of the cycle would have felt much more sour for PCA had Chicago lost.

PCA has become one of MLB’s most electrifying players both on the field and at the plate. But the Cubs leadoff hitter has been prone to making some head-scratching mistakes from time to time.