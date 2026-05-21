Pete Crow-Armstrong gives up a ridiculous Little League home run to the Brewers

It appears to be Little League Home Run Week this week in Major League Baseball.

The Chicago Cubs played Wednesday against the NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers . In the top of the second inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., Brewers infielder David Hamilton came up to the plate with two runners on and one out with the score tied 0-0.

Hamilton slapped a base hit into center field … that became much more than that after Cubs star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong misplayed it. Crow-Armstrong saw the ball squirt right past his glove and roll all the way to the edge of the warning track.

Both runners scored easily, and Hamilton also hightailed it around the basepaths in a hurry for an inside-the-park home run. Here is the video of the play.

The ball gets away from Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Brewers get a little league home run! pic.twitter.com/IGs7LeZ6A2 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 21, 2026

That was definitely a pretty poor effort from the 2025 All-Star Crow-Armstrong. Even after the ball got away from him, he seemed somewhat nonchalant in trying to run it down, allowing Hamilton to get all the way to the plate to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Crow-Armstrong is definitely not having a good week right now as he was also just disciplined by MLB after a profane incident with a fan during a game over the weekend. Meanwhile, Little League home runs are all the rage lately as both the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks also produced them over the span of the last 24 hours.