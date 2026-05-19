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Phillies accomplish rare feat not seen since 1951

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A Philadelphia Phillies hat in the dugout
Aug 8, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis (not pictured) hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few weeks ago, the Philadelphia Phillies looked like a last-place team in the National League East.

Now, as of May 19, the Phillies have a 25-23 record and are on the right side of the .500 mark. At the end of April, the Phillies fired manager Rob Thomson after a 9-19 start, and Don Mattingly has turned things around quickly.

In fact, the Phillies have accomplished a feat that was only done in 1951 by the New York Giants.

The Phillies moved to 25-23 with a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. It marked the fifth straight win, and it gave Mattingly’s club its 13th win of May.

Suddenly, there is some hope in Philadelphia, although the wins have come against the Miami Marlins, Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates. Besides the Pirates, none of those teams is over .500 entering Tuesday.

Following the firing of Thomson, the Phillies reportedly expressed interest in fired Red Sox manager Alex Cora, although reports stated that he turned down the job.

So, the Phillies turned to Mattingly, and things have worked out in less than one month with him as the interim manager.

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