Phillies make big trade to bolster their bullpen

July 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
Aug 8, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis (not pictured) hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are all-in for 2024, and they made yet another move on Saturday to demonstrate that.

The Phillies acquired closer Carlos Estevez to further bolster their bullpen, they confirmed on Saturday. The team was clearly aggressive in pursuit of Estevez, as they traded two top pitching prospects to land him.

Both George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri are having standout seasons at the minor league level and were rising quickly up the team’s rankings. Klassen in particular was ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the team’s system.

The 31-year-old Estevez has established himself as a reliable reliever over the last few seasons. He is having an excellent season with the Angels, with a 2.38 ERA and just five walks in 34 innings. He was an All-Star last season, his only career selection.

The Phillies have the best record in the National League and have already been making other moves to upgrade their roster. They are clearly serious about winning a championship this year.

