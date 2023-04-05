 Skip to main content
Phillies have funny nickname for new pitcher

April 5, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Matt Strahm throwing a pitch

Apr 4, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Matt Strahm (25) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The city of Philadelphia is known for its cheesesteaks, but now they appear to be embracing a different kind of delicacy.

New Phillies lefty Matt Strahm had a picturesque outing Tuesday against the New York Yankees. He got the start and fired four shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three. Strahm’s strong showing helped the Phillies defeat the Yankees 4-1 for their first win of the season.

After the game, Strahm was christened with a new nickname by Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh — “Pastrami.” Marsh spoke admirably of his teammate “Pastrami” and said, “I’ll go to war with that dude any day.”

The 31-year-old Strahm, who signed a two-year contract with the Phillies in the offseason, has been a reliever for most of his MLB career. But he also has experience starting and is currently operating out of the team’s fifth starter spot to deliver a handful of innings (before giving way to the bullpen).

As for nicknames, it looks like “Pastrami” is a fresh one for Strahm, whose Baseball Reference page only lists “Strahmy” for his “Nicknames” section. At least that is much better than Strahm’s previous claim to fame — getting ejected for a strange reason when he was on one of his previous teams.

