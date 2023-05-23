 Skip to main content
Photo of Aaron Judge standing next to NBA center goes viral

May 23, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Aaron Judge smiles

Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts at the end of the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge is far taller than most MLB players, and it turns out that the New York Yankees slugger can hold his own against NBA players as well.

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Judge met up with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. A native of Edison, N.J. (part of the New York metropolitan), Towns was in attendance at Yankee Stadium as a fan.

Judge and Towns exchanged pleasantries and shared a brief conversation. But many were shocked by how similar the two appeared to be in height.

Check it out.

Here is a video of their interaction (in which Judge seemed to be even closer to Towns in height).

Judge is officially listed at 6-foot-7 while Towns is listed at 6-foot-11 or 7-foot (depending on the source). Based on the above shots, we would guess that Judge is a little bit taller than his listed height and Towns is a little bit shorter than his.

The reigning AL MVP Judge actually played basketball in high school as a center (one of three sports he starred in along with baseball and football). It isn’t terribly surprising that Judge is just about as tall as actual NBA centers, especially considering the way that fellow baseball players look next to him.

Aaron JudgeKarl-Anthony Towns
