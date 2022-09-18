Pirates 3B caught pulling embarrassing move during play

The Pittsburgh Pirates are once again eliminated from postseason contention and may finish with the worst record in baseball this season. They are playing for nothing but pride at this point, and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes did not show much of it during Friday night’s loss to the New York Mets.

Eduardo Escobar showed off his wheels by scoring from first on a Tomás Nido’s single to right field in the third inning. Escobar, who was off with the pitch, gave the Mets an early 1-0 lead. They never looked back.

Hayes certainly did not appear concerned. As Escobar rounded third, Hayes did not even have his glove on his hand. Instead, he appeared to be reaching into his back pocket for some sunflower seeds. Check it out:

Everyone was watching Eduardo Escobar dash home in the 3rd, but did you notice Ke'Bryan Hayes eating sunflower seeds during the play?@Todd_Zeile on Mets Post Game: pic.twitter.com/Ca6v75UPau — SNY (@SNYtv) September 17, 2022

There was probably not much Hayes could have done at that particular moment, but that was a bad look. When you consider that this is not Hayes’ first embarrassing blunder, it looks even worse.