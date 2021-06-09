Video: Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes loses home run after missing first base

Ke’Bryant Hayes suffered a terrible fate on Tuesday due to quite a blunder on the bases.

Hayes was batting in the bottom of the second of his Pittsburgh Pirates’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He sent a Walker Buehler pitch deep to right that cleared the fence for what should have been a home run. Unfortunately, Hayes failed to step on first base. The Dodgers realized this and challenged.

Something you don't see every day! Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a home run for the Pirates, but missed first base. The #Dodgers challenged and won. Hayes is out! pic.twitter.com/RsAqyLRCoS — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 8, 2021

Hayes was called out due to his blunder. He ended up 1-for-4 in the game, as his Pirates lost 5-3.

Hayes now has something in common with Cody Bellinger, who also lost a home run this season due to a baserunning issue.