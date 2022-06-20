 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 19, 2022

Pirates call up exciting prospect Oneil Cruz

June 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Oneil Cruz in a Pirates uniform

Oct 2, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (61) takes the field to warm up before making his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates fans haven’t had much to get excited about this season, but that’s changing.

The Pirates are calling up top prospect Oneil Cruz, Kody Duncan first reported on Sunday.

Cruz was not in the lineup for his Triple-A team on Sunday. Combine that with what Pirates GM Ben Cherington said earlier in the day, and it was no surprise to see the news on Cruz being called up.

Cruz was only batting .233 in the minors this season, but he is highly intriguing.

Cruz is 23 years old and stands at 6-foot-7 despite playing shortstop. He has a natural swing and some major power as a lefty. He seems to especially like hitting pitches low in the zone.

The shortstop saw action in two games with the Pirates last season and batted .333 with a home run in nine at-bats. Pittsburgh waited until the Super Two deadline passed before calling him back up this season.

Cruz might struggle with his batting average upon being called up, but it’s his power out of the shortstop position that is intriguing.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus