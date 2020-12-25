 Skip to main content
Pirates GM hints at firesale after Josh Bell trade

December 24, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Pittsburgh Pirates could be a team to watch this offseason, as it sounds like they’re willing to unload anything of value as they embark on a rebuild.

The Pirates traded All-Star first baseman Josh Bell to the Washington Nationals on Thursday in exchange for two minor league pitchers. When discussing the trade, Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington suggested that it likely won’t be the last move of its type.

The Pirates were a dismal 19-41 in 2020, so there’s little to build off of. Pitcher Jameson Taillon is a potentially attractive piece, but he’s coming off Tommy John surgery and teams might be wary of giving up much for him.

Opponents didn’t think much of the Pirates’ talent last season. It sounds like it might be even worse in 2021.

