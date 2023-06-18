 Skip to main content
Pirates set to call up top prospect for MLB debut

June 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Henry Davis in a Pirates cap

Jul 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis who was selected number one overall in the 2021 MLB first year player draft by the Pirates speaks at a news conference before the Pirates play the New York Mets at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing up a former No. 1 pick for his much-anticipated MLB debut.

Henry Davis, the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, will be promoted on Monday, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Pirates apparently feel that there is nothing left for Davis to prove. The catcher was outstanding at Double-A and did not slow down after being promoted to Triple-A, where he had hit .286 with five extra-base hits in 10 games.

The Pirates got off to a hot start in 2023 and were one of the biggest surprises of the early season. However, they have faded lately and entered play Sunday with a 34-35 record. The team may be hoping that Davis can provide some sort of spark to revive their fortunes.

Henry DavisPittsburgh Pirates
