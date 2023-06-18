Pirates set to call up top prospect for MLB debut

The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing up a former No. 1 pick for his much-anticipated MLB debut.

Henry Davis, the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, will be promoted on Monday, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Sources: Pirates are promoting 2021 first overall pick Henry Davis to the big leagues for Monday's series against the Cubs at PNC Park. Story to come. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) June 18, 2023

The Pirates apparently feel that there is nothing left for Davis to prove. The catcher was outstanding at Double-A and did not slow down after being promoted to Triple-A, where he had hit .286 with five extra-base hits in 10 games.

The Pirates got off to a hot start in 2023 and were one of the biggest surprises of the early season. However, they have faded lately and entered play Sunday with a 34-35 record. The team may be hoping that Davis can provide some sort of spark to revive their fortunes.