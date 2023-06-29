 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 29, 2023

Pirates players unhappy with decision to play through air quality issues

June 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Andrew McCutchen wearing a mask

The Pittsburgh Pirates hosted the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on Thursday in a game that at least some of their players seemed to feel should not have been played.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada once again drifted over much of the Midwest this week, with Pittsburgh no exception. The Pirates actually delayed Thursday’s game by 45 minutes before deciding to play, saying in a statement that the decision to move forward with the game was made in consultation with both the league and the MLBPA.

Prior to the delay, however, Pirates catcher Austin Hedges had questioned why the teams were playing at all.

“I don’t really know why we are playing. It seems like everyone is kind of uneducated on this subject, which is too bad,” Hedges said Thursday morning, via Wes Crosby of the Associated Press. “It’s clear as day when you look at your phone and you check the numbers. Like, it’s told you don’t go outside. They’re not telling you don’t go outside and they’re not saying that for no reason. We’re not any different than any other humans.”

Andrew McCutchen seemingly made his own statement about playing, as he wore a mask after reaching base in the first inning.

Smoke and air quality were major issues earlier in the month, and prompted a few postponements at that point. Nothing of the sort has happened to this point with the latest wave of smoke, but perhaps it should have.

Article Tags

Andrew McCutchenAustin HedgesPittsburgh Pirates
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus