Pirates reunite with former All-Star hitter

After previously playing with Gerrit Cole on the Pittsburgh Pirates, one veteran hitter will now be playing with Paul Skenes.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Pirates are bringing back utilityman Adam Frazier in free agency. Frazier is getting a one-year contract from Pittsburgh, Heyman adds.

The 33-year-old Frazier began his MLB career with the Pirates from 2016-21, making an NL All-Star team in 2021 with a .305-batting season. He has been on four different teams since then though and hit just .202 over 104 games last season with the Kansas City Royals.

Frazier, a lefty batter, isn’t exciting anybody at this point of his career. But he is capable of playing in the infield (second and third base) as well in the outfield (left field and right field), thereby creating some lineup flexibility for Pittsburgh. Now Frazier has become the latest fringe addition for the low-payroll Pirates.