Pirates sign ex-Dodgers champion pitcher in free agency

The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding a player with a ring on his finger.

Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Thursday that the Pirates have signed veteran reliever Caleb Ferguson. The lefty Ferguson is getting a one-year deal from Pittsburgh, Hiles adds.

Ferguson, 28, was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers team that won the 2020 World Series (though he did not actually pitch in the postseason after having to undergo Tommy John surgery in September of that year). Last season between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, Ferguson posted a 4.64 ERA over 62 relief appearances.

For his career, Ferguson owns a 3.68 ERA and a stellar 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. The Pirates have not done a lot in free agency this offseason (other than bringing back a fan favorite), but Ferguson is a strong pickup who has dependable swing-and-miss stuff and should be able to offer Pittsburgh some quality late-inning work.