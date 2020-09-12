Pirates, Royals unable to enter Kauffman Stadium due to shooting next door

Members of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals were unable to enter Kauffman Stadium on Saturday for their game later in the evening due to a shooting next door.

Kansas City police were involved in a standoff with an armed man in the Truman Sports Complex who allegedly fired shots at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Star reported.

Nobody had been shot, but police were negotiating with the armed man. Entrances to the complex were closed during the situation to prevent people from entering.

Pirates reporter Jason Mackey talked about the issue on Twitter.

We’re in a holding pattern here in KC. There was a standoff in the parking lot of Arrowhead Stadium earlier today, a guy shooting at stadium employees. Nobody hurt. But Pirates are delayed in their ability to get to Kaufmann Stadium, which is next door. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) September 12, 2020

Kansas City Police also sent a warning.

ALERT avoid the parking lots at the Truman Sports complex; police and security have entrances locked down and the complex is CLOSED. Police investigating an armed person in the parking lot. THERE ARE NO EVENTS CURRENTLY HAPPENING AT EITHER STADIUM @Chiefs @Royals @MoDOT_KC — kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 12, 2020

The Pirates and Royals were set to start at 7:05 pm ET.