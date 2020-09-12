 Skip to main content
Pirates, Royals unable to enter Kauffman Stadium due to shooting next door

September 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Arrowhead Stadium

Members of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals were unable to enter Kauffman Stadium on Saturday for their game later in the evening due to a shooting next door.

Kansas City police were involved in a standoff with an armed man in the Truman Sports Complex who allegedly fired shots at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Star reported.

Nobody had been shot, but police were negotiating with the armed man. Entrances to the complex were closed during the situation to prevent people from entering.

Pirates reporter Jason Mackey talked about the issue on Twitter.

Kansas City Police also sent a warning.

The Pirates and Royals were set to start at 7:05 pm ET.

