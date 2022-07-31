Report: Pirates unlikely to trade All-Star outfielder

The Pittsburgh Pirates may part ways with a few players prior to the August 2 MLB trade deadline, but center fielder Bryan Reynolds does not figure to be one of them.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Sunday that the Pirates have gotten plenty of calls on Reynolds’ availability. However, Heyman says the belief is that Pittsburgh will not trade the outfielder.

“Rival execs who have inquired about Pirates star CF Bryan Reynolds have the same impression,” Heyman tweeted. “And that is that he isn’t going anywhere.”

Reynolds would be a welcome addition to any contender looking for a controllable All-Star-caliber outfielder. The 27-year-old has a career .282 average and .842 OPS since making his major league debut in 2019. This season, Reynolds is hitting .251 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI in 86 games.

While Reynolds is more than likely staying put, at least one rental outfielder might be available at a cheaper price.

Reynolds, a switch hitter who will not be a free agent until after the 2025 season, was drafted by the Pirates in 2016. He signed a two-year extension through the 2023 season in April to avoid arbitration. With the emergence of Oneil Cruz and a few other promising young players, the Pirates may be in no rush to move Reynolds.