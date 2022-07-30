 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 30, 2022

Report: Braves could bring back 2021 playoff hero

July 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Joc Pederson in a batting helmet

May 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) watches his two-run home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves are in the market for outfield help, and a familiar face could be out there to help them out.

Veteran Joc Pederson could be on the Braves’ radar if the San Francisco Giants decide to sell, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Giants are four games out of the second NL Wild Card spot, but have lost eight of their last nine games.

The Braves would probably welcome Pederson back with open arms. They need extra depth after Adam Duvall’s season-ending injury, and Pederson is very familiar with Atlanta. Based on how he responded to his return there last month, he would probably love it too.

The surging Braves have a comfortable lead in the first NL Wild Card spot and are likely to make the playoffs. Pederson is in the midst of an All-Star season, with 17 home runs in 87 games.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus