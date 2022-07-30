Report: Braves could bring back 2021 playoff hero

The Atlanta Braves are in the market for outfield help, and a familiar face could be out there to help them out.

Veteran Joc Pederson could be on the Braves’ radar if the San Francisco Giants decide to sell, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Giants are four games out of the second NL Wild Card spot, but have lost eight of their last nine games.

The Braves are looking for outfield help, per source. A reunion with Joc Pederson (on concussion IL) could make sense, but the Giants are 4 games out of a Wild Card and haven’t decided to sell. A rival exec believes SF is “ready to sell” after losing 8 of 9 games since the break. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

The Braves would probably welcome Pederson back with open arms. They need extra depth after Adam Duvall’s season-ending injury, and Pederson is very familiar with Atlanta. Based on how he responded to his return there last month, he would probably love it too.

The surging Braves have a comfortable lead in the first NL Wild Card spot and are likely to make the playoffs. Pederson is in the midst of an All-Star season, with 17 home runs in 87 games.