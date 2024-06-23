 Skip to main content
Pitcher looks completely different after joining Yankees

June 23, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Phil Bickford warms up in the bullpen

The New York Yankees’ longstanding appearance policy has transformed yet another player.

Relief pitcher Phil Bickford signed a minor league contract with the Yankees back in April. You may be familiar with the right-hander from the long, flowing locks and facial hair he had during his previous stints with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Bickford was added to the Yankees’ active roster last week and made his first appearance in pinstripes on Friday. He is now as clean-cut as they come.

The Yankees’ appearance policy, which was implemented by the late George Steinbrenner, has existed for nearly 50 years. It prohibits players from having any facial hair other than mustaches. The team also does not allow hair from the head to be grown below the collar.

Bickford could have kept his mustache, but he chose to get rid of it all. The 28-year-old certainly is not the first player who transformed his image after joining the most storied franchise in baseball.

