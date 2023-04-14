 Skip to main content
Police searching for fan who injured Rockies mascot

April 14, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
The Rockies mascot dances during a game

Jul 16, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger the Dinosaur performs before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies’ mascot was tackled by a fan during Monday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, and police are seeking help finding the person responsible.

Dinger, the Rockies’ mascot, was dancing on top of the home dugout when a fan tackled the person in the costume for no apparent reason. A few fans captured videos of the incident, one of which you can see below:

On Thursday, the Denver Police Department released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help identifying the person. The man is wanted on a charge of simple assault, according to police.

The person performing as Dinger continued dancing following the incident, but police said he or she was injured.

This is not the first time we have seen a serious situation involving the Rockies’ mascot. Fortunately, the last one turned out to be a misunderstanding.

