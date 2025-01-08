Rafael Devers fuels Red Sox rumors with cryptic social media activity

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers appears to be keeping a close eye on some recent rumors about the team, and he has fueled a wave of speculation among fans with his social media activity.

The Red Sox have been exploring ways to add another bat to their lineup. There has been talk of them potentially signing free agent Alex Bregman or acquiring Nolan Arenado via a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Both Bregman and Arenado are third basemen, which is the position that Devers currently plays.

If Boston adds either Bregman or Arenado, Devers may have to move from third base to first. The Red Sox would then have the option of exploring trades for 24-year-old first baseman Tristan Casas.

Or, there is another option — Devers could potentially become a full-time designated hitter. That possibility was discussed during a recent episode of the “Section 10 Podcast,” with one of the hosts saying Devers “kills you at third base” with his defense. All of the hosts agreed that the Red Sox would be better off with Devers as their DH, Bregman or Arenado at third, and Casas at first.

The clip from the podcast was shared on Instagram, and Devers “liked” it.

Raffy liked this clip of us saying Bregman should be the Sox 3B and he should be the DH… https://t.co/l5TwmW0uPa pic.twitter.com/EQt50D3rUp — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) January 8, 2025

Only Devers knows why he “liked” the clip, but it was probably for one of two reasons. That may have been the 28-year-old slugger’s way of showing that he would be willing to become a full-time DH if the Red Sox added either Bregman or Arenado. Or, perhaps Devers is keeping receipts from people who criticize his defense.

Devers, who signed an 11-year, $331 million extension two years ago, is hardly known for his glove. He made 12 errors last season. Only 16 players across MLB had more. Devers had 19 errors in 2023, and only two players committed more.

Arenado has won 10 Gold Glove Awards in his career. Bregman won his first this past season. Both are much better defensively than Devers, but that does not necessarily mean Devers would be willing to stop fielding altogether.