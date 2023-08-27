Benches clear twice in one inning during Rays-Yankees game

Tensions ran high during Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, with the benches clearing twice during the eighth inning.

The problems started when Yankees reliever Albert Abreu drilled star outfielder Randy Arozarena with a 95 MPH fastball on a 3-1 count. Arozarena did not appreciate being drilled, and had some words for Abreu and the Yankees. No punches were thrown, but the Rays were very unhappy, particularly Yandy Diaz, who has sat out two straight games after being hit by a pitch against the Yankees on Friday.

Randy Arozarena wasn’t happy after getting plunked by Yankees reliever Albert Abreu and the benches cleared pic.twitter.com/8SdPY5Q7i4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 27, 2023

Things weren’t finished there. After taking first, Arozarena stole two bases. Abreu took exception to that, and the benches cleared again.

Benches cleared yet again after Randy swiped two bases after getting plunked pic.twitter.com/K0b1xAR5N6 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 27, 2023

The Rays’ anger has been brewing, regardless of whether any of this has been intentional. Their local broadcast pointed out that Yankees pitchers have hit the Rays 12 times in the season series, while the Yankees have been hit just twice.

We just pointed this stat out on our Bally broadcast & I’ll leave it here. Season series between Rays and Yankees: 12 Rays HBP 2 Yankees HBP pic.twitter.com/oIXPeXwcue — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) August 27, 2023

This has been a hugely frustrating season for the Yankees, and that may be playing a role here. Abreu being frustrated with Arozarena is pretty ridiculous, though. The Rays only led by two at the time, and stealing a pair of bases is hardly illegal.