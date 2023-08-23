 Skip to main content
Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Brian Cashman makes brutally honest admission about Yankees’ season

August 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Brian Cashman at a press conference

Mar 14, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with media during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman finally admitted on Wednesday what most of the team’s fans have been thinking for a while.

Cashman characterized the Yankees’ season as “a disaster” when speaking to the media on Wednesday. He admitted that nobody in the organization would have predicted the team’s struggles, which he characterized as “a shock.”

“It’s been a disaster, this season,” Cashman said. “It’s definitely a shock. Certainly, I don’t think anybody on our side of the fence, from our player group, from our coaches, our manager, or even outside the organization, would’ve predicted this.”

This is certainly a change in rhetoric, as manager Aaron Boone has been trying to keep spirits up by arguing that one good run could turn the season around. Few are really believing that now after the team lost its ninth consecutive game on Tuesday, dropping them to 60-65 on the season.

There is little the Yankees can do at this point. Throwing some talented rookies into the mix may provide a brief boost, but it’s unlikely to save the season. Cashman will have a lot of work to do this offseason to ensure that this “disaster” is simply a one-off.

Article Tags

Brian CashmanNew York Yankees
