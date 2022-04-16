Randy Arozarena ejected for tossing bat after strikeout

Bat flips are typically reserved for home runs, but Randy Arozarena on Saturday did one for an entirely different reason.

With a runner on second base and the Rays trailing the White Sox 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning in Chicago, Arozarena struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch that appeared to be below the strike zone.

The 27-year-old was clearly unhappy with the call. He flung his bat high into the air as he started to make his way back to the dugout, and was ejected by home plate umpire Junior Valentine just after the bat landed.

Randy Arozarena had an epic bat flip for the wrong reasons pic.twitter.com/3TC6NPKIDa — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 16, 2022

The Rays were able to tie the game later in the inning, but went on to lose 3-2.

Arozarena has had a tough start to his season so far.

In the first two games of this series, the 2021 American League Rookie of the Year has gone 1-for-7 with four strikeouts. Arozarena has just six hits, one RBI and no home runs on the season, a far cry from his postseason production last year.