Rangers adding All-Star pitcher in free agency

The Texas Rangers look ready to launch their title defense.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported late on Wednesday night that the Rangers have agreed to terms with free agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen. The righty Lorenzen will be getting a one-year contract for $4.5 million. It also has an additional $2.5 million in incentives for a max value of $7 million.

Lorenzen, 32, was an All-Star last season for the Detroit Tigers. He was then traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline and threw a surprise no-hitter in August. His Phillies tenure was unsuccessful overall however as Lorenzen posted a 5.11 ERA over 11 total appearances for them, likely affecting his free agent market this offseason.

For the Rangers, they waited things out and are now getting Lorenzen at a pretty sizable bargain. He should get an immediate opportunity in the Texas rotation, especially with Jacob deGrom still recovering from Tommy John surgery and both Max Scherzer and a recent offseason pitching addition looking likely to miss the first half of the 2024 season as well.