Rangers postseason hero exits Game 3 with side injury

The Texas Rangers were hit with the injury bug during their 3-1 victory in Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. on Monday night.

First, Max Scherzer exited the game prior to the start of the fourth inning with a back injury. Later in the game, it was Adolis Garcia who got hurt.

Garcia flied out to center field for the final out in the top of the eighth inning. He was shown grabbing his lower left side after completing his swing.

Adolis Garcia appears to be in pain after flying out to center pic.twitter.com/EQRHRp3BRG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023

Adolis García left the game with left side tightness after this swing in the eighth inning pic.twitter.com/2wdUk3cLOs — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) October 31, 2023

Garcia exited the game and was replaced in right field by Travis Jankowski. The Cuban outfielder had gone 0-for-3 with a walk and strikeout prior to his injury.

Garcia has been an absolute stud in the postseason for Texas, delivering 8 home runs and 22 RBIs. His 22 RBIs are a record for a single postseason.

The Rangers may lead the World Series 2-1, but they are now concerned about the injuries to some of their crucial players.