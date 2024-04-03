 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 3, 2024

Rangers get worse-than-expected injury news on Josh Jung

April 3, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
A look at the Texas Rangers logo

A look at the Texas Rangers logo inside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on December 13, 2023. Photo Credit: Larry Brown Sports

The defending champions have yet another long-term injury absence to contend with.

Texas Rangers All-Star third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist this week on a hit-by-pitch during Monday’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Here is the video of the play.

Jung was initially given a six-week recovery timeline for the injury, but it turns out that the situation is even worse than that. Rangers GM Chris Young told reporters on Wednesday that Jung underwent a successful surgery on the wrist but that the operating surgeon discovered that the damage was a little more extensive. As a result, Jung is now expected to miss eight-to-ten weeks instead of six, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

The Rangers have now called up top prospect Justin Foscue from Triple-A to help fill in at third base. But in any case, that is a cruel blow with Jung. The 26-year-old Jung was a stud for Texas as a rookie last season, batting .266 with 23 homers and 70 RBIs over 122 games. He would make the AL All-Star team as the Rangers eventually went on to win it all. Jung was also hitting .412 with an unreal 1.415 OPS in the first four games of 2024.

Jung’s new timeline means that it will likely be at least early-to-mid-June before we see him out there again. He now joins a lengthy list of star absentees for the Rangers to start the season.

Article Tags

Josh JungTexas Rangers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus