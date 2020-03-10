Man scammed Ravens’ Hayden Hurst by posing as Tim Lincecum

Tim Lincecum is back in the news, though not for anything he has done.

A 25-year-old Pennsylvania man named Michael Daily has been arrested and charged with identity theft, theft by deception, and unlawful use of a computer, according to TMZ Sports. Daily allegedly is a scammer who used various social media accounts and posed as others in order to obtain memorabilia that he later sold online.

The case that got him caught involved Daily allegedly posing on Twitter as Tim Lincecum and reaching out to Hayden Hurst, asking the Baltimore Ravens tight end to send some signed memorabilia for what supposedly was a charitable auction.

Hurst allegedly sent two signed jerseys to Daily, believing the jerseys were being sent to the former San Francisco Giants pitcher for charity purposes. The scam was uncovered when Hurst’s agent came across the items being sold online.

Lincecum, 35, won two Cy Young awards during his MLB career. We haven’t heard from him since he was released by the Rangers two years ago.

Hurst, 26, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of South Carolina in 2018. He had 30 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns last season.