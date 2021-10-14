Ray Fosse dies at 74 following battle with cancer

Former All-Star catcher and Oakland A’s broadcaster Ray Fosse has died at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer, his wife announced on Wednesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that Carol Fosse, Ray Fosse’s wife of 51 years, shares the sad news that Ray lost his battle to cancer on October 13, 2021, after silently fighting it for the past 16 years. Carol and daughters, Nikki and Lindsey, send their love out to family, friends and fans who mourn his loss with them.”

Fosse disclosed in August that he was stepping away from his duties as an A’s announcer due to his battle with cancer, which had been ongoing for 16 years. Fosse was an MLB catcher from 1967-1979. He made two All-Star teams while with the Cleveland Indians and won two World Series with the A’s.

Following his playing career, Fosse was known for his time as an A’s TV broadcaster, which spanned 1986-2021.

The Oakland A’s issued a statement on Fosse’s death:

Oakland A’s statement on Ray Fosse: pic.twitter.com/88iUI6XEL3 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 14, 2021

CSN Bay Area issued a statement as well:

It's with immense sadness to announce the passing of Ray Fosse. Our thoughts are with the entire Fosse family, A's organization and the fans. pic.twitter.com/hEOl9HxIZm — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 14, 2021

Catching legend Johnny Bench also expressed his thoughts.

Dammit someone just told me #rayfosse passed away. I know he was battling cancer but this is the worst news. What a wonderful man! @Indians @Athletics — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) October 14, 2021

Fosse was well known for being on the wrong end of a collision with Pete Rose in the 1970 All-Star Game. Fosse sustained serious injuries that were undetectable at the time but altered his career path. Fosse revealed that the injuries continued to plague him later in life.

Fosse was a 2004 nominee for the Ford C. Frick Award.