Rays fan got knocked out after getting hit by home run

A Tampa Bay Rays fan on Monday got hit in the head by a home run ball during his team’s contest against the Minnesota Twins.

Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach was at the plate with two men on base and two outs in the top of the 2nd inning

Larnach launched a three-run home run off Rays starter Zack Littell to give the Twins a 4-2 lead. The ball fell toward the front row in right at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The fan was in prime position to catch the home run ball but failed to react in time to make the grab. The ball, which came off the bat with an exit velocity of 112.5, hit the fan squarely in the face.

I’m pretty sure Trevor Larnach just killed a Rays fan in RF… pic.twitter.com/uxZd1owvrR — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) September 2, 2024

The fan appeared to get knocked out cold and had to receive medical attention.

bro got smacked in the face.. larnach homerun tho! pic.twitter.com/2tjiHGYWAR — Dylan 🟣 (@PrimeMargot) September 2, 2024

Twins reporter Do-Hyoung Park later reported that the fan was “all right.” Larnach even brought the fan and his children down to the field, gave them a used bat, and signed the home run ball that caused the damage.

We're told the fan that got hit by this baseball is all right, and Larnach even brought the fan and his kids down to the field to make sure he was all right. Gave them a bat and signed the ball. "He was in great spirits. … We just had some good laughs and a good conversation." https://t.co/Lg0H4kDJyb — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) September 3, 2024

Larnach’s three-run blast ended up making the difference in the ballgame as the Twins held on for a 5-4 win over the Rays.