Rays fan got knocked out after getting hit by home run

September 2, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Rays fan gets knocked out by a home run ball from Trevor Larnach

A Tampa Bay Rays fan on Monday got hit in the head by a home run ball during his team’s contest against the Minnesota Twins.

Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach was at the plate with two men on base and two outs in the top of the 2nd inning

Larnach launched a three-run home run off Rays starter Zack Littell to give the Twins a 4-2 lead. The ball fell toward the front row in right at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The fan was in prime position to catch the home run ball but failed to react in time to make the grab. The ball, which came off the bat with an exit velocity of 112.5, hit the fan squarely in the face.

The fan appeared to get knocked out cold and had to receive medical attention.

Twins reporter Do-Hyoung Park later reported that the fan was “all right.” Larnach even brought the fan and his children down to the field, gave them a used bat, and signed the home run ball that caused the damage.

Larnach’s three-run blast ended up making the difference in the ballgame as the Twins held on for a 5-4 win over the Rays.

