Report: Rays likely to trade top starting pitcher

The Tampa Bay Rays rarely keep hold of their pricey stars, and that trend appears likely to hold this offseason.

The Rays are “widely expected” to trade pitcher Tyler Glasnow this winter, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The frontline starter is due to make $25 million in 2024, making him an obvious trade candidate for a Rays team that consistently maintains a fairly low payroll.

The 30-year-old Glasnow would make for an appealing trade candidate for a lot of teams. While he has a long injury history, he returned to make 21 starts for the Rays in 2023, posting a 3.53 ERA in 120 innings with 162 strikeouts. The major worry is that this was the first season of his career in which he made at least 20 starts.

The Rays appeared committed to Glasnow in 2022 when they gave him a franchise-record contract extension. That agreement kicks in starting in 2024, just as the team appears likely to move him.