Tyler Glasnow gets record-breaking contract from Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are known as one of the thriftier organizations in Major League Baseball. On Friday, however, they made a rather major exception for star pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

The Rays signed Glasnow to a two-year extension, buying out the pitcher’s final season of arbitration as well as his first year of free agency. The second year of the contract is particularly notable, as the Rays will pay Glasnow $25 million in 2024. That will be the highest salary the Rays have ever paid a player in a single season.

#Rays will play Glasnow a team record $25M in 2024. He will get $5.35M in 2023 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 26, 2022

This seems hard to believe, but the Rays usually trade players before they reach this point. There is also something of a catch, as shortstop Wander Franco is due to make $25 million per season from the Rays down the line as well. However, that salary will not kick in until 2028, the seventh season of the 11-year deal he signed last November.

If healthy, Glasnow should prove well worth the money. Since the Rays acquired him, he has gone 17-9 with a 3.10 ERA in 48 starts, striking out 354 batters in 261.2 innings. He is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery, but apparently has a chance to pitch before the end of the season.