Rays’ Yandy Diaz leaves game with very painful-sounding injury after foul tip

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz has certainly seen better days.

Diaz was forced to exit Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning after suffering a highly unfortunate injury from a foul tip off his own bat. The All-Star hitter hacked at a 1-2 offering from Twins pitcher Joe Ryan and pounded it into the ground … where it kicked back up and struck Diaz right in the middle of his nether region.

Take a look at the play (if you can bear to watch).

"That's a bad hop." Might be understating a little bit, Dewayne! pic.twitter.com/LPAq3xV3ys — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) September 13, 2023

Diaz was pulled from the game after the half-inning, and the Rays provided a cringeworthy update on him shortly thereafter. They announced that Diaz had suffered a “testicular contusion” on the play.

Not great, Bob. And based on the video footage, that was about as direct of a hit as possible to boot.

The Rays would go on to lose 3-2, adding insult to Diaz’s (literal) injury. As far as family-jewel shots go, that had to be the most unlucky one we have seen in baseball since the one that Mookie Betts took.