Rays All-Star has harsh words for Yankees after heated game

The Tampa Bay Rays came out victorious in their testy showdown with the New York Yankees on Sunday, winning the heated affair 7-4. Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe made sure that his side had the final word following the win.

Lowe was asked about the two bench-clearing incidents during Sunday’s contest. The former All-Star used some choice words in how he described the Yankees.

“Obviously, tempers flared. … Looking at it, it’s a last-place team against a team that’s in contention. They’re just trying to ignite something over there. Whatever. Not worth our time at this moment. We’re focused on bigger things right now … We need each game. They’re not really in each game,” Lowe said.

Brandon Lowe absolutely cooked the Yankees. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/D6u9Z6hDEk — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 28, 2023

The benches first cleared after Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena was hit by a 95mph sinker from Yankees reliever Albert Abreu. It did not take much to trigger the second Yankees-Rays fracas.

Lowe was the standout performer on the field for the Rays on Sunday. He went 3-for-5 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Lowe also smacked the go-ahead single in the bottom of the 6th inning to give Tampa Bay the lead for good.

The 80-52 Rays made up ground against the division-leading Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Tampa Bay sits just two games behind to AL leaders. The Yankees, meanwhile, have lost 12 of their last 14 games through Sunday and are all but out of the playoff race.