Red Sox CEO addresses Don Orsillo-Jerry Remy controversy

The Boston Red Sox honored former player and NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Remy’s longtime partner Don Orsillo was notably absent from the ceremony, which led to a great deal of criticism. Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy says the backlash is unwarranted.

Orsillo and Remy, who died last October after a long battle with cancer, called Red Sox games together on NESN for 15 years. The two were extremely popular among fans and remained close after Orsillo left NESN in 2015. Orsillo, who is now the play-by-play announcer for the San Diego Padres, said on Twitter Wednesday night that he prepared a video tribute for Remy. Orsillo said he was disappointed when the Red Sox informed him the video “would no longer be needed.” He shared a transcription.

I was offered the opportunity to do a video message for my friend and former partner Jerry Remy for tonight’s ceremony at Fenway Park. Sadly, I was notified by Red Sox/NESN that my video would no longer be needed for tonight’s ceremony. Here was my message. @RedSox @NESN pic.twitter.com/FZkULtlOk1 — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) April 21, 2022

Many fans were outraged at the idea of the Red Sox saying “thanks, but no thanks” to Orsillo. However, Kennedy told WEEI on Thursday that Orsillo was the first person who was invited to the ceremony. He said there were so many people who wanted to pay tribute to Remy that the Red Sox decided to use one all-encompassing video instead.

#RedSox CEO Sam Kennedy says of Don Orsillo: "He was the first person that we called to invite to the ceremony." Says Orsillo couldn't make it because of his responsibilities with the San Diego Padres. — Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) April 21, 2022

Kennedy notes that Orsillo wasn't the only one who could have conceivably done a tribute video. Points to Dustin Pedroia, David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and a litany of others, and that they structured the ceremony to be as inclusive as possible. — Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) April 21, 2022

The Red Sox probably could have used Orsillo’s video at another point in the game, especially since him and Remy were close and worked side-by-side for so long. One of the reasons the perceived snub is noteworthy is that Orsillo’s departure from NESN was a bit tense. It appeared that he was forced out but the team tried to hide that fact since Orsillo was so popular among fans.

In any event, Orsillo’s tweet certainly made it seem like he felt slighted.