Thursday, June 25, 2020

Red Sox CEO says there is possibility team could have fans at games

June 24, 2020
by Larry Brown

So much about the 2020 MLB season — and everything in life these days — is in flux based on changing circumstances related to COVID-19. But one thing we know is that MLB teams are hopeful to have fans in their stadiums this year.

Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy told reporters on Wednesday that fans at Fenway Park this year could be a “possibility” if the cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts continue to decline.

Several other MLB teams are reportedly hoping to have fans at games.

The possibility of having anywhere near a capacity crowd this season is highly unlikely, but teams are hoping to be able to have some fans, even if it’s a limited amount in order to adhere to advised social distancing guidelines.

MLB and the players association agreed this week to a 60-game regular season. Players will report to camp by July 1st.

