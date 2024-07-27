 Skip to main content
Red Sox land veteran hitter in trade with division rival

July 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Boston Red Sox hat

Aug 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Hats and gloves from the Boston Red Sox team near the edge of the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are making a deal with an AL East rival to bolster their roster for the stretch run.

The Red Sox are set to acquire catcher Danny Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports. The deal has not yet been completed, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan suggested it is seen as a formality.

The Red Sox have received solid production from Connor Wong at the catcher position, but Jansen could provide some valuable depth. While Jansen has never been a high-end hitter, he does have some pop and hit 17 home runs for the Blue Jays last season.

As for the Blue Jays, this is the latest in what is expected to be a series of notable moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Jansen is highly unlikely to be the last to go.

Boston Red SoxDanny Jansen
