Could Red Sox have surprise move in store for Alex Cora?

The Boston Red Sox made a major move on Thursday when they fired Chaim Bloom as their president of baseball operations. Could they have another big move in store?

ESPN’s Buster Olney raised the idea via X on Thursday that the Red Sox could consider manager Alex Cora for the executive role replacing Bloom.

“It’ll be interesting to see if Alex Cora emerges as one of the candidates to run Boston’s baseball operations. He has a broad range of experience, and others in the organization felt he increased his presence in the player development this year,” Olney wrote.

It'll be interesting to see if Alex Cora emerges as one of the candidates to run Boston's baseball operations. He has a broad range of experience, and others in the organization felt he increased his presence in the player development this year. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 14, 2023

Cora, 47, is in his second stint as manager of the Red Sox. He had a lengthy playing career that lasted from 1998-2011. He later became a coach, and in 2018, he won the World Series in his first season as Red Sox manager.

The speculation from Olney seems a little strange considering Cora does not have the type of front office background one would expect from someone hired into such a position, but perhaps it’s something fans might need to consider.

At 73-72 entering play on Thursday, the Red Sox were headed for their fourth winning season in five seasons under Cora.