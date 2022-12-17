Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable free agent

The Boston Red Sox are apparently looking into a somewhat surprising reunion with a former player.

The Red Sox have shown interest in bringing back J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman suggests that they are not the only team interested, however.

Red Sox are among teams with interest in JD Martinez — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 17, 2022

Martinez profiles as more of a DH at this point in his career. That makes any pursuit of him somewhat curious from Boston’s perspective as the team just signed Masataka Yoshida, another iffy defensive player, to a big contract. One would think Martinez would prefer a landing spot where he will be guaranteed regular playing time.

The 35-year-old Martinez was an All-Star again in 2021, but his power production fell to 16 home runs and he hit just .233 in a miserable second half. Teams will be intrigued by him as a potential bounceback candidate, but probably on a short-term deal.