Red Sox surrender pathetic Little League home run against Rays

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday had a series of defensive blunders that you would typically only see at the Little League level.

With a runner on first in the top of the sixth inning, the Tampa Bay Rays executed a perfect hit-and-run when Yandy Diaz slapped a ground ball through the vacant right side of the infield. Manuel Margot was waved around to score from first, but Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo threw to second instead of throwing home.

The relay throw home from second was late and Margot scored with ease. Catcher Connor Wong then tried to gun Diaz out as Diaz headed to second. Wong’s throw sailed into center field, where no Boston player was properly backing the play up. By the time Verdugo chased the ball down, Diaz was jogging home.

Little league home run for Yandy Díaz! pic.twitter.com/xVxqT7RvK3 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 4, 2023

That was as ugly as it gets.

Believe it or not, we actually saw a similar disaster from Boston’s biggest rival only a week ago.