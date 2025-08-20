Red Sox-Orioles game gets delayed by bizarre alarm incident

The Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles may have fallen victim to a teenage prankster on Tuesday night.

During the meeting between the two AL East division rivals at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, the game was briefly delayed due to a strange alarm incident. It was the top of the eighth inning with the Orioles leading 3-1 when the incident occurred.

In the middle of an at-bat by Orioles outfielder Dylan Beavers, loud alarms began sounding inside the ballpark. An automated voice could be heard telling fans to evacuate. Here is the video.

Play has been halted at Fenway Park as alarms started sounding and the Red Sox are investigating why pic.twitter.com/aB8OtsI9zZ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 20, 2025

A message then flashed on the big screen instructing fans to remain calm as stadium officials investigated the source of the alarm.

Fenway Park just went full Windows 95 on us… Blue screen of alarm! Stay calm, Red Sox fans, the game might restart… eventually. #RedSox #DirtyWater #MLB pic.twitter.com/u1EpPUrRUz — Mr. Drinks Everything (@PanosFromRedSox) August 20, 2025

The game resumed after only a minimal delay (with Beavers ultimately drawing a walk before the next two batters went down in order to end the half-inning). If anything, the alarm ended up working out in Boston’s favor as they tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning on a two-run homer by newcomer Nathaniel Lowe.

In any case, fire alarms and Boston sports are a tale as old as time. The New England Patriots used to be accused all the time of pulling the fire alarm on their opponents, and now it seems the Red Sox have gotten in on the “fun” too.