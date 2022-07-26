Red Sox president addresses talk of team trading star players

The Boston Red Sox are heading in the wrong direction with the Aug. 2 trade deadline quickly approaching, which has led to speculation that they could become sellers. If that is the plan, they are working to keep it under wraps.

During an appearance on Audacy’s WEEI 93.7 in Boston on Tuesday, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked if he is confident star shortstop Xander Bogaerts will still be with the team when the deadline passes. While he stopped short of ruling anything out, Kennedy said he wants both Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers to remain in Boston “for a long, long time.”

“We’ve said it repeatedly on these airwaves and in other forums that we’ve got a responsibility to do everything in our power to make sure that we’re built to be competitive into the postseason,” Kennedy said. “And Xander and Raffy and the guys who have gotten us there in the past, we hope they’re a part of this for a long, long time.”

Kennedy insisted the Red Sox have had no internal talks about trading Bogaerts or Devers.

“Look, all I’ll say is there has been no discussion or commentary internally or externally about moves related to the trade deadline involving Xander or (Rafael Devers) or anyone else to my knowledge at this point. We’re focused on getting back in this thing and winning.”

The Red Sox have lost 13 of their last 17 games. They entered Tuesday just one game above .500 and three games behind in the AL Wild Card race.

One theory is that the Red Sox signed infielder Trevor Story to a six-year, $160 million deal last offseason because they expect to lose Bogaerts. Story was a shortstop before moving over to second base in Boston. Bogaerts has a $20 million player option for next season, and he would almost certainly get more than that on the open market.

Executives around baseball have already made predictions about what the Red Sox are going to do with Bogaerts. We will know in the very near future if those predictions are accurate.